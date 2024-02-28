Justice Mandisa Maya could replace Zondo

South Africa could have its first female chief justice in Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya after President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated her as a possible replacement for Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced that he was consulting with leaders of political parties represented in Parliament and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to convey his nomination of Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya as the next chief justice of the Republic of South Africa.

Justice Maya currently serves as deputy chief justice after being appointed to the position in July 2022. If she is successfully nominated, she will be the first woman chief justice of South Africa. During the previous interview and nomination process, Justice Maya was favoured by the JSC as the most qualified and suitable replacement to former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

However, Justice Zondo was picked ahead of her, resulting in widespread criticism of Ramaphosa’s decision. According to the Presidency, the position of chief justice is set to become vacant on August 31 when Justice Zondo’s 12-year term of office comes to an end. Ramaphosa appointed Justice Zondo with effect from April 1, 2022.

He had served as acting chief justice from October 11, 2021, when Justice Mogoeng retired, until March 31, 2022. He was appointed as a Justice of the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term on September 1, 2012. According to the Office of the President, Ramaphosa has embarked on the process for consultation in terms of Section 174(3) of the Constitution.

He has also, in terms of section 174(3) of the Constitution, consulted the JSC, chaired by Justice Zondo, on the process of the president’s nomination of Justice Dumisani Hamilton Zondi as deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. “The position of chief justice will become vacant on August 31, when the term of office of Justice Raymond Zondo comes to an end. “The chief justice was appointed as a justice of the Constitutional Court for a 12-year term with effect from September 1, 2012. The chief justice will therefore complete his term as a justice of the Constitutional Court with effect from August 31, 2024.