Kasi cinema keeps kids off the streets

Cape Town - Hailed as a beacon of light in Khayelitsha and surrounding townships, Vuma Pop-up Cinema has set out to keep children off the streets, one movie at a time. Cinema founder, 27-year-old Buhle Sithela, said the idea of a pop-up cinema came about when he worked for a drive-in movie cinema company.

With his projector and a line-up of movies, Sithela hosts the pop-up cinema during weekends and over school holidays in various venues, including churches in Khayelitsha and other areas. The children also get a home-cooked meal. “We gather children and let them watch movies for free while getting free home cooked meals and snacks.

“We work with churches, daycare centres, community halls and orphanages. “We aim to provide safe spaces for children where they can learn and grow without worrying about their situations at home.” Sithela said the cinema started during Covid-19.

“We work in communities around Cape Town, like Langa, Athlone and others, and we do this through the donations that we receive from donors. “Children are an important part of our communities and by doing this we also try to shield them from situations that might harm them, like crime. “Many families in these townships are poor with many people unemployed.

“This is our way of trying to cushion the children so that they don't really feel the pinch. “It’s nothing major but we try,” he said. Sithela added that during winter, Vuma Pop-up would continue to entertain the children and provide hot meals for them.

“Some children have parents who work hard, so when we are around we keep them occupied, and nothing is as satisfying as seeing the smiles on their faces,” Sithela said. Zikohona Litoli, the owner of Bavumeleni Educare in Harare, said the Vuma Pop-up Cinema was beneficial in the development of children. “I see a lot of improvement, even in the small ones who can’t really talk yet, they learn through watching the cartoons.

“The older ones are also kept busy by various activities like drawing and painting. “Every weekend the children know that they have to go to the cinema, that’s their safe space. “They are away from bad influences and everything that can hinder their success and progress.