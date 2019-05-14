File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – The Kensington community has lauded bail being denied for two men alleged to be part of a group that robbed Kensington Day Hospital. Damages and equipment stolen amounted to about R800000. The men, aged 33 and 45, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court yesterday on business burglary charges.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said four other suspects were identified. “One Renault Transporter was seized. The vehicle was used in the commission of the crime.

“Computer equipment, a heart machine, boxes of scissors, memory sticks and milk were also seized.”

Community policing chairperson Erica Isaacs said: “Although many leads were bogus, Detective Reid and Detective Vlotman kept following up on information.

“After visiting various addresses in Kensington, Goodwood and Summer Greens, a man was traced and arrested. A follow-up operation was conducted in Kensington and a second man was traced and arrested.”

The damages and stolen medical and non-medical equipment last weekend resulted in minimal services being offered at the facility.

Health Department spokesperson Monique Johnstone said walk-in patients were being triaged and referred for further care to the Maitland Community Day Centre and other surrounding facilities.

“The chronic dispensing unit services are still operational for patients to collect their pre-packed medication.

“Maintenance work due to damages done to the infrastructure, assessment of items stolen and damages incurred, procurement of new equipment and IT cables and the procurement of added security is under way.”

Johnstone encouraged patients to access services at the Maitland Community Day Centre until further notice.

Anyone with information regarding the case to call Detective Reid on 021 594 7024 or Captain Simpson on 021 594 7022.

Cape Times