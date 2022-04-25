Kensington CPF urges residents to report criminals linked to robberies and not stay silent

Cape Town – The Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) executive committee is urging residents to report criminals linked to a spate of robberies in and around Century City train station to authorities. “Let’s be frank, we know who the perpetrators are, but we remain silent; we know where the goods are sold, yet we remain silent,” said CPF chairperson, Cheslyn Steenberg.

“The Kensington CPF is aware of the robberies in and around the station, and we have alerted the Kensington SAPS. Patrols by the SAPS and law enforcement are ongoing. However, it will take much more – crime requires community intervention to be halted,” he said. Steenberg said although residents fear the repercussions of reporting, there were mechanisms in place to protect them. “There is a fear of repercussions from gangs or individuals, not that there are no safety mechanisms by the legal framework within SAPS and the NPA, but I think in general there is a fear of reprisal. We understand that it is normal to feel scared but there are mechanisms in place to protect those who report a crime,” he said.

“The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa affirms that the law enforcement agencies will always be a part of the solution and to that end the CPF enforces its accountability and oversight role. “I urge you to communicate with us and table solutions. While we seek a solution, visible patrols will be done but that will not and cannot be enough, a permanent and sustainable solution is needed. Let’s not pass the blame because crime is everyone’s business.” Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211 alternatively use the MySaps app.

