Khayelitsha foster mothers cry state ‘neglect’

Cape Town - A group of foster mothers in Khayelitsha have raised concerns against several government departments, which they accused of neglect. Mothers from the Wathint’ imbokodo NGO, a group of more than 50 foster mothers from Khayelitsha, aid the issues that hindered their ability to properly care for the children in their care included the late payments of stipends and social workers “who do not care” to check up on the children.

NGO chairperson, Nosipho Kibido, said the Western Cape and national Departments of Social Development, the Western Cape Department of Education and the Department of Home Affairs were compromising the safety and well-being of children. “We have had it hard for many years due to these departments, there are several problems that we face and we don’t get help. We have even had to approach the media. Other children are just brought by social workers and that’s the last time you will ever hear from the social worker; they don’t even check up on the children’s well-being. “These departments don’t care, the so-called ‘no-fee’ schools are also a problem because they don’t admit the children without fees, some even withhold reports, other children don’t have birth certificates and we have to struggle, they don’t show care for the children,” said Kibido.

She said the foster mothers looked after children aged 0-12 years old. The Western Cape Department of Social Development noted the complaints. Spokesperson for MEC Sharna Fernandez, Monique Mortlock-Malgas said: “The department is aware that there are challenges facing safety and foster parents in the area and staff have been working to assist them wherever they can.

This includes increasing the safety parent fee, engaging with the leadership of home affairs regarding late birth registrations, funding specialised organisations to assist children with trauma support and special needs, and building relationships between social workers and schools to facilitate admission and support for foster children,” she said. Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline said: “We asked the Cape Times for the names of the no-fee schools alleged to have compelled parents to pay fees, and will investigate accordingly.” Home Affairs spokesperson, Siya Qoza said they have made contact with the foster mothers.

“The department has contacted the leader of the NGO in Khayelitsha that has raised a concern. “She has provided names of two people who are awaiting birth certificates of their children. “She has undertaken to provide the details by Friday, 26 May.