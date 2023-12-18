Khayelitsha puppy protects his family from gangsters

A four-month-old puppy, Trouble, has been hailed as a brave hero by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic staff in Khayelitsha for chasing down criminals who tried to break into the family home. The crossbreed puppy, injured during the incident, put his life at risk trying to protect his human family and furry mother, the clinic said.

This after a group of gangsters allegedly tried to break into the family home on last Tuesday morning. According to Mdzananda, his fur mother scared off the criminals by growling and chasing them down the road. Fearlessly, they said, the tiny puppy ran after them too, barking all the way. However in his pursuit, the criminals attacked Trouble, breaking his radius and ulnar bones in his front left leg.

Trouble was collected by Mdzananda’s animal ambulance and taken to their NPO veterinary hospital in Khayelitsha. Trouble reportedly risked his life to save his family from criminals who tried to break into their home. “As Trouble is still very young surgery wasn’t required. Being so small, his bones are still growing. With a splint bandage to keep the bones back in line, they will heal correctly,” said fund-raising and communications executive, Marcelle du Plessis. “The splint bandage will stay on for two to three weeks after which our vets will be able to determine how well his healing process is going.”

The clinic said Trouble is now safely recovering at home and will return to the animal clinic for a check up in three weeks. “He is a fearless little puppy and a big hero in our community’s hearts. Moral of the story? Be brave, no matter your size,” added marketing officer Phiwe Finca. To assist, make a donation to Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank, Account: 075595710, Code: 025009, Savings, Reference: Help+Your Name. Or sign up as a #Sterisuppawter at www.mdzanandasecure.co.za.