They handed over a memorandum of demands at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, calling for 24-hour security and that suspects of crimes targeting schools be swiftly dealt with by the justice system.
Their action follows a spate of violent crimes at many schools in the suburb, including a robbery involving a teacher.
Njongo Primary School’s governing body chairperson, Philiswa Faba, said nearly all schools had at least once fallen prey to criminals who either vandalised the school or robbed pupils and teachers of their belongings.
“The pain, torture and fear that teachers and pupils experience every day while at school made us embark on this march.