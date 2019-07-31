Lindokuhle Mazibuko

Cape Town – A medical student at Stellenbosch University (SU), Lindokuhle Mazibuko, is calling on the public to help him produce a video to reach a wider audience of pupils for his tutorial videos. Inspired by the African proverb “If you climb up fast enough, you must pull others up”, Mazibuko started a tutorship project in 2016 for Khayelitsha schoolchildren, aimed at improving their marks, ranging from maths to life sciences.

The project has gone from strength to strength, and now Mazibuko wants to start producing tutorial videos to reach a wider audience.

“My community drives me. I come from a place where only 10 out of 200 matric pupils go to university and graduate. That must change.

"I want young people from poor backgrounds to see that it’s possible to overcome adversity. I want to instil a culture of hard work among these communities,” Mazibuko said.

When he was a pupil at Amangwane High School in Bergville, rural KwaZulu- Natal, Mazibuko became the first beneficiary of the KZN education department’s High Flyers programme for top matriculants.

The programme helped top achievers from rural schools to achieve excellent matric results by enlisting the help of top teachers and subject advisers.

His beloved grandmother, Nokuthula Mazibuko, had sent him off with a bottle of water that had been prayed over, to drink when he felt unwell.

Mazibuko started tutoring pupils when a fellow medical student and friend, Khulasande Nqabeni, who was involved with Khayelitsha’s Iqhayiya High School, told him the learners needed help with certain subjects.

Mazibuko is in the process of registering a society to recruit more students to help with the tutoring.

“I am looking for funding for a camera. Once we have the camera, we will make good quality videos for all the subjects,” Mazibuko said.

People willing to help Mazibuko can contact him on: 063 269 9242/ 076 899 1463.