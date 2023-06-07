Kidnapped Welgemoed woman reunited with her family

Cape Town – A Welgemoed woman has been reunited with her family, three days after she was kidnapped outside her family’s business in Parow Industria. The 31 year old was rescued by the police in collaboration with other law authorities on Tuesday, who found her in a house in Mfuleni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the efforts of the multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team led to the arrest of five suspects. The woman was abducted on June 2 after she left the family business where she works. “Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned in NY99 in Gugulethu after she failed to return home from work.

“The task team comprising provincial organised crime investigators, crime intelligence, DPCI, special task force members, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the provincial CSI team has been hard at work pursuing leads, utilising several investigative techniques since the kidnapping was reported. “(The) kidnapped Welgemoed woman is reunited with her family after she was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon,” said Potelwa. She said the woman was taken for a medical examination to determine her well-being.

The suspects, aged between 25 and 32, face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges. They were expected to appear in court in due course. According to the latest crime stats, cases of kidnapping were on the increase.