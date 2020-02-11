Cape Town – A 47-year-old Delft resident was killed in a fire that destroyed four shacks yesterday.
The fire in the TRA 5 informal settlement along Symphony Way started at around 4.30am.
Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said an inquest docked had been opened. His name was not released.
“Delft SAPS members attended to a complaint of a house that was on fire. Upon their arrival at the scene they found the body of a 43-year-old male that was burnt beyond recognition inside the house,” Van Wyk said.
Yesterday’s fire is the second to raze the settlement since its establishment in 2010. The first was in 2017.