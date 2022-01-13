Killer law enforcement officer still employed while awaiting sentencing over another cop’s murder

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians continue to foot the salary bill of convicted murderer and law enforcement officer Morné Horn while he awaits his sentence for killing SAPS member Constable Thandimfundo Sigcu in 2020. This emerged after another law enforcement officer Luvolwethu Kati allegedly shot and killed homeless man Dumisani Joxo in Rondebosch on Sunday.

Horn was convicted of Sigcu’s murder in November and is expected to be sentenced on February 24. Sigcu, who had tried to explain that he was an undercover police officer, had been arresting a man suspected of drug dealing when Horn shot him in the chest, hand and elbow while the alleged suspect, Bongani Jack, died later in hospital after being shot in the head during the same incident. Horn had then handed himself over to the Hawks and was later released on R5 000 bail with strict conditions.

Asked about his employment status, the City said: “He (Horn) is still employed. Whilst he has been convicted, the matter has not been concluded as no sanction has been imposed and we await the court ruling.” It also said while Kati also remained on their payroll, as the matter was still under investigation, the City would follow the prescribed labour-related laws and policies applicable to this matter. While Kati was released on R1000 bail, Joxo’s killing once again raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the City’s firearm training as well as the vetting process of officers suitable to carry firearms.

In a statement on Wednesday, the City said there were criminal elements on the streets, including repeat offenders with extensive criminal records. “Law enforcement officers were responding to an open fire in an urban area, which is a hazard with potential consequences that our city and its residents know all too well. “Of South Africa’s metros, Cape Town already has the most comprehensive social development response to help people get off the streets sustainably.