Knife-attack UWC student on the waiting list at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) student accused of stabbing his wife multiple times has been referred for psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. Ntembeko Myalo is facing an attempted murder charge after he was caught on camera attacking his wife, a Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student.

The 32-year-old returned to the dock on Monday at the Bellville Magistrate’s where it was heard that he has been referred for mental evaluation. “A district surgeon examined Myalo this morning and recommended that he be sent for a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. He will remain in custody while waiting for a space at the facility,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. He said Myalo is expected to attend court proceedings every 30 days until a report from the hospital is available to the court.

The accused with stitches in his head had also suffered injuries to the face after a mob of alleged students beat him to a pulp on November 11, a few minutes after he was seen stabbing his spouse at the South Point The Orchard student accommodation in Belhar. The student's legal aid lawyer requested last week that the court refer his client to a district surgeon stating that “further medical issues had arisen”. According CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley the 26-year-old has been discharged from the hospital and the family is still requesting privacy while their daughter recovers.