Knysna councillor to to face music for ‘monkeys’ crack

While police and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have launched probes following comments allegedly made by Knysna ward councillor Sharon Sabbagh referring to fellow councillors as “monkeys”, the Knysna municipality is also taking action. Sabbagh is accused of breach of conduct, with Knysna Municipality speaker Mncedisi Skosana saying Sabbagh will now face a formal procedure in accordance with the Local Government Municipal Structures Act.

He said he has initiated formal procedures following “reasonable suspicion of a breach of conduct”. Skosana said according to the act he is “obliged to authorise an investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged breach” and is in the process of appointing an independent investigator. “The findings will be presented before the council in an open meeting, as mandated by the code of conduct.”

The process will also allow Sabbagh an opportunity to respond to the allegations, after which a report will be made to the municipal council. The EFF called for the removal of Sabbagh and reported the incident to the SAHRC and police after Sabbagh is alleged to have said “we are gonna have a yeppa-yeppa monkey circus going on here” during a council meeting. DA Knysna constituency head Dion George previously said the alleged comments by Sabbagh were “misconstrued”.

Further enquiries to Sabbagh and DA were not answered by deadline. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a case of crimen injuria is under investigation. “Preliminary information suggests a councillor of an opposition party called the complainant, also a councillor, a derogatory name during a working session in the chambers in Knysna, during a debate … The docket will be submitted to the NPA for a decision once investigation is completed.” SAHRC provincial manager Zena Nair said: “The assessment of the complaint has commenced.