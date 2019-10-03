Knysna mayor stripped of DA membership









Mark Willemse Photo: Facebook Cape Town – The DA has stripped Knysna mayor Mark Willemse of his DA membership, a decision he said would be challenged in court. Knysna DA constituency head Dion George said the party advised Willemse his application to be readmitted as a member of the DA was refused. “The reason for the cessation of his membership was due to the outcome of a vote of no confidence in him by his caucus. “We have advised the municipal manager, Dr Sitembele Vatala, and he has indicated that he will proceed to action all internal processes. “The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will consequently declare a by-election to fill the vacant seat,” said George. He said Willemse’s mayoral committee would be dissolved.

Knysna municipality spokesperson Christopher Bezuidenhout said Vatala received the DA’s letter on Monday.

“In terms of the Municipal Structures Act, the municipal manager has, in the event of a vacancy, 14 days to consult with the IEC and to call and set a date for a by-election.

“The municipal manager also received a letter from the mayor’s lawyers stating that the decision by the DA to revoke councillor Willemse’s party membership was unlawful and that this would be taken on review to the high court.

“In the interim, the municipal manager has been informed that councillor Willemse’s intention is to institute an urgent application for interdictory relief pending the main review application,” he said.

Willemse has been in the DA’s firing line since his appointment following the controversial axing of former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies in June last year by a motion of no confidence.

Wïllemse and fellow DA councillor Peter Myers voted with the opposition in ousting Bouw-Spies while the remainder of their caucus left chambers. Willemse survived two motions of no confidence against him last year.

Willemse said that he was disappointed with the decision and was seeking legal advice.

“We have notified the party and Dr Vatala of our intention to interdict the process and place my membership under review,” said Willemse.

He said the DA’s decision did not bode well for the town as the work that he and his mayco had done had been productive.

Myers said he believed the DA’s decision was unlawful and that until a court pronounced otherwise, to him Willemse was still the mayor.

He said he had been warned by the party against social media posts or to face his own membership being targeted.

ANC chief whip Claudine Croutz said they would wait for the municipal manager to provide a detailed response regarding what would transpire.

Cape Times