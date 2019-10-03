Cape Town – The DA has stripped Knysna mayor Mark Willemse of his DA membership, a decision he said would be challenged in court.
Knysna DA constituency head Dion George said the party advised Willemse his application to be readmitted as a member of the DA was refused.
“The reason for the cessation of his membership was due to the outcome of a vote of no confidence in him by his caucus.
“We have advised the municipal manager, Dr Sitembele Vatala, and he has indicated that he will proceed to action all internal processes.
“The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will consequently declare a by-election to fill the vacant seat,” said George. He said Willemse’s mayoral committee would be dissolved.