SANParks rangers painted drains in the area to remind people that litter they throw in or near them ends up in the sea. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Knysna SanParks honorary rangers painted around drains in the area to remind people that litter they throw in or near them ends up in the sea. This was one of multiple interventions to protect the Knysna estuary’s ecological health and the town.

SANParks spokesperson Nandi Mgwadlamba said honorary rangers decided to stencil out around the drains to conscientise people that litter will somehow land up in the sea.

“The town is looking a lot cleaner. We took samples last week and things are definitely improving. Reminding people goes a long way. I would say in terms of litter we are doing well but we’re seeing a lot of littering like in March and before.”

She said ensuring Knysna was litter free was not only good for the environment but also the economy as the town relied heavily on tourism.

Mgwadlamba said interventions taken to protect the Knysna estuary’s ecological health were also under way.

She said the municipality will soon introduce cameras to assist in identifying pollutants entering the wastewater treatment works.

“Most samples taken this year indicate the main challenges lie in the Bongani catchment and Ashmead channel. The most recent samples taken indicate that the Long Street culvert is also non-compliant and this has prompted further investigations into the cause of pollution.

"E. coli levels in effluent coming from wastewater treatment works have improved over the past few months and are now compliant, but the amount of ammonia and suspended solids in the effluent remains a concern.”

“The Municipality has indicated planned upgrades at the WWTW in September which will enhance the workings of the system.

"The Garden Route District Municipality has reported oysters tested prior to the Knysna Oyster Festival were compliant according to the Foodstuffs Cosmetics and Disinfectant Act 1972 (Act 54 of 1972). Deepwater samples taken by SANParks in the estuary ahead of the recreational events of the Oyster Festival also indicated that the estuarine area was safe for use.”

Park manager for Knysna Megan Taplin said: “We are especially encouraged by the multiple interventions to further improve the health of the estuary.

"Monitoring done by the Knysna Basin Project is focusing on the nutrient analysis of estuary samples as well as tributaries to the estuary so we get a bigger picture of what is entering the estuary.”