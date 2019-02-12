Siya Kolisi led the Springboks against England last year in what was an historic moment for South African rugby. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cape Town – Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made the top-three cut for the Laureus World Sports Awards, which is set to take place in Monaco next week. Last year August, Kolisi came in the running for the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment of the Year award after he clinched the July Sporting Moment award.

The winner will be announced at the Laureus World Sports Awards on February 18, where SuperSport will be airing the awards live on SS2 from 8pm SA time. The three finalists are Kolisi, Doddie Weir and Xiya Boyu.

At the ceremony the cream of global sport – past, present and future – will gather to honour the greatest sporting achievements of 2018 and celebrate the power of sport to change the world.

Inspirational Kolisi won the monthly Laureus Sporting Moment, which celebrates fair play, sportsmanship and drama, after he was voted into the top position by public vote in July after becoming the first black Springbok Test captain.

The award, voted for by sports fans around the world, is presented at the annual Laureus World Sports Awards, the most prestigious awards event on the international sporting calendar.

Kolisi’s inspirational rise from a childhood in the Zwide Township in Port Elizabeth, South Africa won the July Laureus Sporting Moment of the Month competition, after a vote by thousands of sports fans around the world.

Leading the team against England at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, in June, Kolisi wore the iconic No 6 jersey, the same number worn by President Nelson Mandela, the first Patron of Laureus, at the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup Final, also at Ellis Park, which South Africa won.

The Boks, with Kolisi as their leader, would go on to win the series 2-1.

Sport’s premier global awards ceremony will celebrate the best of 2018 across eight individual and team categories, with the winners collecting a prized Laureus Statuette.

In addition to celebrating sporting excellence, the awards provide a global platform for supporting the Laureus Sport for Good movement, by showcasing the incredible work done to transform young lives around the world.

Cape Times