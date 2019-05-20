Cape Town Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp Photo: Twitter / Anton Steenkamp

Cape Town – Condolences poured in on social media after the death of Cape Town Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp, who was bitten by a black mamba while on holiday in Zambia. The 57-year-old, appointed a Labour Court judge in 2010, was on a long-planned tour of Africa with his wife Catherine when he was bitten by the snake on Monday.

"We are devastated. No words. What an incredible man. His wife, Catherine, is still on her own in Zambia. They were touring Africa. We as a family were very, very proud of him," a relative, Ruby Steenkamp, told News24.

His close friends have described him as a man of integrity, one who was kind and generous to people he came across.

Author and columnist Max du Preez said when Steenkamp finished studying towards his LLB degree, he started working for anti-apartheid weekly newspaper Vrye Weekblad because he strongly believed in the fight against apartheid and for democracy.

"When we closed our doors he went back into the legal profession and he became one of the youngest judges ever. When I think of him, if someone asks 'what does integrity mean?' I say go and look at Anthon Steenkamp," Du Preez said.

We are very sad to pass on the news that Judge Anton Steenkamp passed away on Monday, 20 May 2019. pic.twitter.com/aHYEwZbu70 — SASLAW (@SASLAW0) May 20, 2019

Shocked, terribly saddened by news this pm that our wonderful, admired, always cheerful friend, Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp has died from a mamba bite on his long-planned tour of Africa. Got to know him as @vryeweekblad reporter late 80s. We weep with Catherine & children — Martin Welz Noseweek (@Martin_Welz) May 20, 2019

With the passing of judge Anton Steenkamp yesterday, South Africa lost a magnificent jurist, human being and citizen. In the process I also lost a friend. In the end your love of wild Africa killed you. If you could choose, you wouldn’t have had it any other way. Hamba kahle. — Jaco Kirsten (@Jaco_Kirsten) May 20, 2019