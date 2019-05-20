Cape Town Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp Photo: Twitter / Anton Steenkamp

Cape Town – Condolences poured in on social media after the death of Cape Town Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp, who was bitten by a black mamba while on holiday in Zambia.

The 57-year-old, appointed a Labour Court judge in 2010, was on a long-planned tour of Africa with his wife Catherine when he was bitten by the snake on Monday.

"We are devastated. No words. What an incredible man. His wife, Catherine, is still on her own in Zambia. They were touring Africa. We as a family were very, very proud of him," a relative, Ruby Steenkamp, told News24.

His close friends have described him as a man of integrity, one who was kind and generous to people he came across.

Author and columnist Max du Preez said when Steenkamp finished studying towards his LLB degree, he started working for anti-apartheid weekly newspaper Vrye Weekblad because he strongly believed in the fight against apartheid and for democracy.

"When we closed our doors he went back into the legal profession and he became one of the youngest judges ever. When I think of him, if someone asks 'what does integrity mean?' I say go and look at Anthon Steenkamp," Du Preez said.