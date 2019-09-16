Following the successful Phase 1 of the landfill gas extraction project, the City has now initiated the tender process to realise Phase 2 and extend the infrastructure to other landfills. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The City's landfill gas extraction project is nearing Phase 2 and has destroyed methane gas equivalent to about 13 000 tons of carbon dioxide to date. The landfill gas flaring project at the Coastal Park landfill facility in Muizenberg has been firing on all cylinders since it was launched about 18 months ago.

This project is aimed at destroying methane gas that is produced by the landfill, and to convert this to less harmful carbon dioxide and energy.

Mayco Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said methane gas has a global warming potential about 25 times greater than carbon dioxide.

“Not only does this offset carbon emissions, but gas that is converted to energy can be used to fuel a variety of operations. The City is committed to reducing its carbon footprint from municipal infrastructure and services.

" Therefore, this project, which will be in operation at three of the City’s landfill sites in 18 months’ time, will assist in achieving that goal,” Limberg said.

The gas extraction and flaring systems have been established at Coastal Park and Bellville South landfills, and a similar system will be constructed at the Vissershok South landfill.

It comprises a well-field comprising of a pipeline system to channel the gas to a landfill gas flare that will destroy the methane.

Following the successful phase 1 of the project, the City has now initiated the tender process to realise Phase 2 of the project where the infrastructure will be extended to the other landfills.

The City also intends to generate electricity from the gas as part of Phase 2, currently in the planning and tendering phases.

“This kind of intervention is critical for moving Cape Town a step closer to being a sustainable city. Global warming is one of the key factors that drive climate variability - and ultimately climate change - the effects of which are already being felt acutely in the Western Cape.

"The destruction of this greenhouse gas, which is a major contributor to global warming, assists not only the City but contributes to national climate change mitigation goals.

“Indications are that as a result of interventions by many countries globally, parts of the ozone layer have recovered at a rate of 1-3% per decade since 2000.

"Ozone layer protection efforts have also contributed to the fight against climate change by averting an estimated 135 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, from 1990 to 2010,” Limberg said.

Methane gas in landfills is created when organic matter decomposes. The City is working to reduce volumes of organic waste sent to landfill sites via a number of programmes, including the Home Composting container rollout, which encourages residents to make use of organic waste for their green spaces.

For more information on the home composting programme visit: https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Activities-and-programmes/Cleaning-and-recycling/home-composting-programme