Langa High School showered with gifts on Mandela Day

Following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather Nelson Mandela, Mayibuye joined community leaders, and other inspiring individuals in a Mandela Day event that saw Langa High School showered with donations.

The event spearheaded by the African Innovations Solutions (AIS) served as a platform to inspire and motivate pupils, showcasing the potential they hold within themselves. Among other dignitaries were deputy consul-general of the People’s Republic of China in Cape Town Tang Chang’an, Soong Ching Ling Foundation chairperson, Chen Qing, ANC MPL on education, Mohammed Khalid Syed and Yagyah Nasiep of the Al-Imdaad Foundation. Speaking at the gathering Mayibuye, an intern at AIS and a former Langa High School pupil expressed his desire to give back to his alma mater and create opportunities for the youth.

As a gesture of support, the Chinese Consulate donated R50 000 while the Soong Ching Ling Foundation donated R10 000 which contributed 60 pairs of school shoes.The Al-Imdaad Foundation, announced their donation of 67 blankets and sanitary towels to the school. Tang told the pupils that the People's Republic of China has named a star after Nelson Mandela as a symbol of solidarity with South Africa, underlining the strong bond between the two nations. As a gesture of support, the consulate donated a generous amount of R50,000.00 to Langa High School. Addressing the gathering, Langa High School acting principal Nandipha Mandongana expressed the school’s gratitude for being chosen by African Innovations Solutions for the special occasion, emphasising their commitment to continue empowering pupils.

The AIS Mandela Day said the event at Langa High School served as a powerful reminder of the impact individuals and organisations can have when they come together to uplift and empower the younger generation. “By providing resources, inspiration, and tangible examples of success, the event aimed to create a lasting impact on the lives of these students, encouraging them to dream big and pursue their goals with determination. “The AIS and its partners had successfully celebrated the spirit of Nelson Mandela, spreading his message of unity, compassion, and education among the youth of Langa. It is through such initiatives that the seeds of change are sown, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous society,” said the AIS.