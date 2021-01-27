Langa man’s body found stuffed in bag at friend’s home

Cape Town – A Langa mother's worst nightmare came true when she was called to identify her son's lifeless body, found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a bag. Ntombizodwa Makeleni, 52, last saw her 33-year-old son, Luyanda Pentle, on Saturday morning when he left their house in Zone 4. His body was found on Monday at a friend's house, stuffed into a bag. “Luyanda didn't say where he was going on Saturday but his siblings heard that he mentioned something about going to Samora Machel. “When he did not come back home I was not worried since I thought I knew where he was.

“While I was at work on Monday, my colleague said she received a phone call that I needed to immediately go home because my mother's health seemed to be deteriorating.

“My mother has been sick for a while,” she said.

Makeleni arrived home and found her mother in bed.

“She was just as surprised to see me. When I went to my sister's room I found her with a lot of other family members and my youngest child was crying.

“When they informed me Luyanda had died, I burst into tears.”

Makeleni said the family went to the scene and were struck by the smell of the dead body.

“This has opened old wounds because my other son was shot. The friend who allegedly killed him is on the run,” she said.

Langa Safety Patrol member Ntsikelelo Camagu said Pentle's body was found after a woman allegedly managed to escape from the house, and reported a fight between the friends. Pentle had been stabbed to death.

“The friend allegedly made several attempts to dispose of the body, but failed and ended up leaving him in the back room, where he was found.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a murder case was being investigated and detectives were tracing the suspect.

Meanwhile, Parow police are investigating a case of murder, house robbery and theft of a motor vehicle after the body of a 58-year-old man was found inside his Welgelgen house on Sunday. He had been stabbed.

Rwexana said the incident occurred between 9pm and 10pm.

“According to information, police attended the crime scene at the address and, upon their arrival, they found a man inside the house with his hands and feet tied.

’’He had stab wounds to his body and was declared dead on the scene.”

She said the circumstances leading to the incident were under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

Cape Times