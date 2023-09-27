Leap officer shot and robbed of firearm

A Leap officer made a narrow escape in Khayelitsha after suspects fired multiple shots at him before fleeing with his service firearm and bullet-proof vest. Thirty-year-old Mlamleli Nqana came under attack at about 10pm on Tuesday in Hlehla Street, Makhaza.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the police in Harare were investigating a case of attempted murder. “According to reports, the victim was seated in a Law Enforcement vehicle when he was approached by unknown suspects who shot him. The victim managed to drive away from the scene to a fire station where he received treatment. He was transported to a medical facility for further treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Twigg. According to Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen, Nqana works at the Bishop Lavis base.

He said the officer came under fire when he stopped to get something to eat. “At this stage the motive seems to be robbery, as his service firearm and bulletproof vest was taken. “It is becoming crystal clear that both law enforcement and SAPS officers are being targeted. I am deeply angered by the shooting of the LEAP officer,” said Allen.

This comes as there has been a spike in deadly attacks on police officers. Two off-duty police officers were shot and killed in Philippi and one in Khayelitsha in the past week. On September 5 two constables were wounded after suspects fired multiple shots while driving in Gugulethu.