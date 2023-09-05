Learner ‘singled out’ for wearing rejected uniform sample

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has refuted allegations of unfair practice and discrimination at Delft North Primary School. This after ANC provincial spokesperson for education Khalid Sayed called for the department to address claims that the school awarded a uniform contract to a company from outside the community without giving local seamstresses a chance to compete, among other allegations.

Sayed said the school allegedly singled out a child for wearing a uniform made by a local seamstress. “It is alleged that the school (also) hired out a venue to a gang boss for a fund-raiser, without the necessary permits or safety measures in place. The school allegedly harassed a parent for embroidering the school badge on her grandson's jersey. The above matters, if true, constitute unfair practices and abuse of learners and laments the lack of decisive action taken by the WCED to address these concerns” he said. Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the issues had been raised months ago and addressed.

“The school at the time did not have a uniform, as it was a new school. A uniform committee was set up to facilitate the design and creation of a uniform for the school. The school requested various services providers to provide them with a uniform sample. Samples were provided, and a decision was made on the design. Due process was followed, by means of a sample process, which was extended to all service providers from the Delft area and surrounds.”

Hammond said the parent in the case cited by Sayed was allegedly the grandmother of a learner and the uniform sample she provided was not selected by the committee as the preferred uniform design. “A local supplier was selected, contrary to allegations. The uniform which the learner wore to school was one of the samples that was declined by the school.” Allegations that the school hired out a venue to a gang boss for a fundraiser did not involve a school function, it was a fund-raiser held by an outside company for children with disabilities.