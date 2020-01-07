Recalling the precious memory as he took a short break from his beloved ice-cream selling at yesterday’s game between South Africa and England at the Newlands Cricket Stadium, Mitchells Plain resident Cassiem said: “I sold mainly at the rugby and cricket events, but one night I received tickets to go and watch Lionel Ritchie perform a music concert at one of the two stadiums.
“When I met him that night, he asked me if the lady at my side was my bodyguard, and I said ‘no, she’s my wife’ and we all had a hearty laugh with him about it,” recalled the 65-year-old.
A not-so-pleasant memory, which he considered was water under the bridge, was when his erstwhile employers for 15 years, the then Argus company and its management, charged and dismissed him at a disciplinary hearing for being absent from work to sell ice cream at the Newlands rugby stadium.
Insisting that he had requested and received permission from a supervisor for time off from work on that day, many years ago, Cassiem said that managers attending the game had seen him selling ice cream in the stands.