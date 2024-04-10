Lengthy sentences handed out to Newcastle crude oil thieves

Transnet Pipelines (TPL) has welcomed the conviction and sentencing of two fuel thieves in the Newcastle Regional Court this week. This follows an operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in collaboration with local law enforcement resulting in the apprehension of four suspects involved in crude oil theft at a Transnet pipeline near the Karbochem factory in Newcastle.

The arrests were made during a co-ordinated operation on the evening of July 19, 2021. The next morning, 39000 litres of stolen crude oil were recovered from the scene. Accused 1, McDonald Ndlovu was sentenced to 15 years for tampering with essential infrastructure and 15 years for fuel theft. Accused 2, Boy Tumelo Matabatha was sentenced to 12 years for tampering with essential infrastructure and 12 years for fuel theft.

One of the suspects turned State witness. An arrest warrant has also been issued for a third suspect, who is currently evading authorities. Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing him, Transnet said. "This conviction continues to send a strong message to all criminals and crime syndicates that tampering with critical and essential infrastructure will not be tolerated, and that the full might of the law will be enforced against anyone caught doing so," said TPL acting chief executive, Sibongiseni Khathi. TPL said it, along with its partners, remained dedicated to strengthening all security measures aimed at enhancing the safety and protection of critical and essential infrastructure.