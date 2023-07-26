Level 4 weather warning for snow and damaging waves in Western and Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued impact-based warnings for disruptive rain, damaging waves and snow in the Western and Northern Cape provinces over the weekend.

A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for damaging waves from Friday until Saturday in areas including the City of Cape Town, Bitou, George, Hessequa, Knysna and Mossel Bay. A Yellow Level 4 warning was issued for disruptive rain over the same period.

“An intense cut off low pressure system is expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape from Friday evening into Sunday, resulting in thundershowers throughout the provinces. Rainfall accumulations are expected to be 30-40mm over the City of Cape Town district between Friday evening and Saturday, and 40-60mm over the Cape Winelands, Overberg and Garden Route districts from Saturday morning, persisting throughout the day.”

Saws warned that high rainfall could result in flooding.