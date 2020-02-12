Cape Town – The body of a 22-year-old librarian has been found behind a crèche near Great Brak River, a coastal village in the Mossel Bay Local Municipality.
Her body was found in Jonkersberg, 43km from Mossel Bay, at 6pm on Tuesday, police said.
"The police's forensic services are still conducting an investigation at the scene," said Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Laurianne Botha said residents launched a search party for her when she did not return home from work, Algoafm reported.
She said an 11-year-old boy found her lying on her stomach with her hands and feet bound, with tape over her mouth and a cable tie around her neck.