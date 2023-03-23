Life-size Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu statue unveiled in Century City

Cape Town – Coinciding with Human Rights Month, the National Heritage Project Company (NHPC) has unveiled a life-size statue of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the Long March to Freedom exhibition in Century City. The unveiling took place on Thursday with members of Tutu’s family present, as well as dignitaries including Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Maphisa-Nqakula, Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu, Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and City of Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews.

The bronze statue is the latest addition to the 100 other statues of Struggle stalwarts at the exhibition, including Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Beyers Naudé, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Luthuli and Oliver Tambo. Dali Tambo, the chief executive of NHPC, said it had always been planned to include Archbishop Tutu in a place of high honour. “Local and international visitors ask daily why he isn’t included, and our answer is always – we have the design, but we don’t have the funds to complete the statue. We are deeply grateful.

“It is our belief that adding this iconic and much-loved individual to Long March to Freedom will raise its profile and encourage other corporates to follow the Woolworths lead and support the ongoing existence of this incredible exhibition” said Tambo. Maphisa-Nqakula said that the statue was a symbol and recognition of Tutu’s contribution to the Struggle. “The archbishop played a huge role in liberating the people of South Africa. I remember how he would cry during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, you could tell that he was deeply invested.