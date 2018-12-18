Picture: Pixabay

Cape Town – Capetonians will have some relief from the sweltering summer sun with light rain and cloudy conditions predicted for the coming days. The SA Weather Service (SAWS) on Monday warned of extremely high fire conditions in places over the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the Central Karoo in the Western Cape.

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures was expected in places over the Central Karoo until Tuesday, when light rain and cloudy conditions are expected from this afternoon.

According to the SAWS, Cape Town can expect 30% chance of showers on Wednesday, first becoming partly cloudy, with clear skies in the evening, which will see out the rest of the week.

Wind speeds between 19-28km/* are predicted with temperatures between 25-28º for this week.

The Cancer Association of SA (Cansa) has advised the public to be sun smart, with the summer holiday season in full swing and beaches starting to fill up.

According to Cansa, sunburn can occur within fifteen minutes and the damage caused is permanent, irreversible and adds up with each exposure to the sun.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and SA has one of the highest monitored ultra violet (UV) levels in the world, resulting in one of the highest skin cancer rates globally.

“UV radiation is just as dangerous for outdoor labourers, sports people, on the playground or when driving to work, as it is when at the beach or pool. Rays can also reflect off surfaces and cause sunburn when it is overcast,” the association warned.

Visit https://www.cansa.org.za/be-sunsmart/ for more.

