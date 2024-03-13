Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Mandla Mandela are among the MPs who are not on the ANC candidate lists for the 2024 elections. The lists, released on Monday, show that former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool is set to make his way to the corridors of Parliament.

Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Sidumo Dlamini and ANC Western Cape chairperson Vuyiso Tyhalisisu are also not on the lists. A cursory look at the three lists, which are still subject to objections, shows that almost 80 of the current ANC MPs will not be returning to the seventh Parliament after the May 29 elections. They include ministers, deputy ministers, parliamentary presiding officers, portfolio committee chairpersons, and backbenchers.

The top presiding officers of Parliament – National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, her deputy Lechesa Tsenoli, and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo – will not be returning to the national legislature. Mapisa-Nqakula had indicated her wish to retire from politics during the State of the Nation Address, while Masondo was named by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula as among “many of the pioneers of our democracy” who will retire. At least two House chairpersons, Grace Boroto and Madala Ntombela, do not appear on the lists.

NCOP deputy chairperson Sylvia Lucas along with chief whip Seiso Mohai and National Assembly chief whip Pemmy Majodina feature on the lists. Several portfolio committee chairpersons did not make the cut either. Apart from Mandela, these are Sakhumzi Somyo, Sifiso Buthelezi, Nolitha Ntobongwana, Beauty Dlulane, Fikile Xasa, Khaya Magaxa, Kenneth Jacobs, Mathole Motshekga, Mandla Rayi, Elleck Nchabeleng and Yunus Carrim.

Among the backbenchers who are not on the lists are Boy Mamabolo, former justice minister Michael Masutha, and former Sanco president Richard Mdakane. Although former health minister Zweli Mkhize, now a backbencher, was reportedly cleared by the Integrity Commission, his name does not appear on the lists. Bongani Bongo, who has been on step-aside, and Mosebenzi Zwane, whose name featured in the Zondo Commission report, are also out in the cold.

Members of the executive who are not returning are Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan; Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma; Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete; and Justice and Correctional Services Deputy Minister John Jeffery. They have indicated a desire to retire from active politics. Also not on the lists are Mineral Resources and Energy Deputy Minister Nobuhle Nkabane; Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi; Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu; and Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina.

Ministers Maropene Ramokgopa, Ronald Lamola, Thembi Nkadimeng, Sihle Zikalala, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Gwede Mantashe, and Deputy Ministers Nokuzola Tolashe and Pinky Kekana feature as the top candidates on the national list along with Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Equally high up on the list are ministers Mmamoloko Kubayi, Senzo Mchunu, Sindisiwe Chikunga as well as NEC member Tandi Mahambehlala, Alvin Botes, Buti Manamela and Soviet Lekganyane. Zondo Commission Only six persons who were named in the Zondo Commission appear on the candidate lists.