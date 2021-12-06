LISTEN: City traffic service operations succeed in spite of attacks and vicious dog bite

CAPE TOWN - The City says the attack on its traffic officers which saw one of them bitten to the bone by a dog was to deter action against illegal taxi operators in Brackenfell and surrounds. “The attack on our traffic officers was completely unacceptable, but not entirely surprising. Over the years we have seen a very violent response from illegal taxi operators who think that they are untouchable and can deter enforcement through intimidation.

“In the most recent incidents, staff were attacked while conducting an operation to check for permits, and then followed to the Driving Licence Testing Centre where they were attacked once more. “One of them was bitten by a dog, right down to the bone. This type of behaviour cannot be tolerated, nor will it succeed in deterring our efforts to maintain law and order on the roads, and protect the public,” said safety and security Mayco member JP Smith. Liesl Van Der Schyff · City’s Traffic Service will not be intimidated In spite of the efforts of criminals to deter them, the City’s Traffic Service continued its operations and in the last week arrested 39 suspects and issued 54 017 fines. Officers also impounded 102 vehicles and 81 cellphones.

Meanwhile, metro police officers arrested 26 suspects and issued 993 fines. Among them were two suspects aged 27 and 32 arrested by the K9 Unit on patrol in Voortrekker Road when they noticed the driver behaving suspiciously when he spotted the patrol vehicle last Thursday. After being pulled over, officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen in Sea Point last month. “We are ramping up our operations now as the festive season edges closer. However, safety is a shared responsibility, so everyone needs to play a role in ensuring their own safety, as well as that of those around them, and the community at large,” said Smith.