LISTEN: Heavy rains to wreak havoc on roads and informal settlements - SA Weather Service

Cape Town - Torrential rainfall and gale-force wind predicted for Wednesday and Thursday was expected to wreak havoc in informal settlements and on highways, the SA Weather Service warned.
The weather service cautioned road users to be extra vigilant.
“The South African Weather Service has advised of an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday and Thursday, which can lead to flooding of roads and settlements.
“In addition, a Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been forecast, which could cause problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes (N1 Highway) over the city.”
The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management officer, Sonica Lategan, said they were ready to deal with incidents.
“Disruptive coastal winds and damaging waves are also forecast along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from today (Tuesday) until Thursday.
“The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and related City departments and external role-players are on standby, in the event of any flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur,” said Lategan.
She said there had not been many notable weather-related incidents, but they were expecting heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 36 hours.
“Residents are reminded that life-threatening emergency incidents should be directed to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline,” said Lategan.
Cape Times