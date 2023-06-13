LISTEN: Heavy rains to wreak havoc on roads and informal settlements - SA Weather Service

Cape Town - Torrential rainfall and gale-force wind predicted for Wednesday and Thursday was expected to wreak havoc in informal settlements and on highways, the SA Weather Service warned. The weather service cautioned road users to be extra vigilant.

“The South African Weather Service has advised of an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall over the Cape Metropole on Wednesday and Thursday, which can lead to flooding of roads and settlements. “In addition, a Level 1 warning for damaging winds has been forecast, which could cause problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes (N1 Highway) over the city.” The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management officer, Sonica Lategan, said they were ready to deal with incidents.

“Disruptive coastal winds and damaging waves are also forecast along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from today (Tuesday) until Thursday. “The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre and related City departments and external role-players are on standby, in the event of any flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur,” said Lategan. Cape Times · Heavy rains to wreak havoc on roads and informal settlements