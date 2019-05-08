Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel was one of around 50 people that headed out to a voting station in the Bo Kaap this morning. Chevon Booysen

The Independent Electoral Commision has apologised as less than 10% of the 22 924 voting stations are still being opened. Despite the small hiccups, voting has gone off smoothly at most voting stations with many in the Western Cape braving the cold to cast their vote.

Ludwe Ngamlana Primary School in Khayelitsha was one of the affected stations after the register with voters’ names arrived late.

The voting station opened almost an hour late, leaving many frustrated.

One elderly voter shouted; “This is ridiculous. I have been here since 5am and it’s raining. This is exactly why some people decide not to vote.”

He said there was an air of excitement and encouraged Capetonians and residents across the Western Cape to go make their mark.

He said there was an air of excitement and encouraged Capetonians and residents across the Western Cape to go make their mark.

“It's been raining there are a lot of blessings in the air. I made my mark for democracy and every Capetonian and people in the Western Cape should come out now, if you want change and the fruits of democracy you must go there and make your vote.”

Patel said freedom did not come easy.

“We fought long and hard for this democracy and we celebrate 25 years and our children have opportunities they have never had before. There are many that need jobs and by getting solid mandate we can make the change.”

