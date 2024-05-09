LISTEN: More staff may be trapped beneath rubble of collapsed building in George

It has been confirmed that more people than initially thought were on the construction site when the building in George had come crumbling down on Monday afternoon. This comes as another body was retrieved from the disaster site in Victoria Street, raising the death toll to eight.

On Thursday morning, as search and rescue efforts entered day four of the operation, the Garden Route District Joint Operational Centre said 81 people were on site on Monday. It was previously reported that 75 workers were on site. Spokesperson, Chantel Edwards-Klose, said: “The Garden Route District Joint Operational Centre established for the Victoria Street building site collapse has updated the figure for those present on site at the time of the incident on Monday 6 May. “This follows intensive discussions and scrutinisation of the safety records with the responsible contractors. The contractor has now confirmed that the number of workers on site at the time of collapse was 81.” At 6am on Thursday, the rescue operation reached the 64 hour mark, with 37 patients retrieved and 44 unaccounted for.

#newsheadlinestoday @capetimessa The George rescue operation has reached the 64 hour mark, with 37 patients retrieved and 44 unaccounted for. #georgebuildingcollapse #newsupdate video: @Ayanda ♬ original sound - Sir Antu Sixteen of the patients who were rescued are in a critical condition, six have suffered life-threatening injuries and seven have minor injuries. Rescue operations has reached the 64 hour mark, with 37 patients retrieved and 44 unaccounted for. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Edwards-Klose said: “Rescue efforts have continued overnight. The emergency response team is implementing more substantive concrete breakers and additional trucks to remove building rubble from the site.” Cape Times · George rescue operation continue Labour minister Thulas Nxesi is expected to to be briefed at the disaster site during a visit after employment and labour staff were deployed there shortly after the collapse.