Listen: Overberg, Cape Winelands schools closed, emergency services on standby as WC braces for more wild weather

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has announced that all schools in the Overberg, Cape Winelands, and Helderberg (Somerset) areas will be closed on Monday as the province braces for more inclement weather. “Our teams are communicating with private schools at the moment. All of our departments are communicating with key stakeholders during this time. All of our emergency services are on standby across the province,” Winde said on his social media platforms on Sunday.

The Somerset West Driving Licence Testing Centre will be closed until further notice after the facility was damaged by strong winds overnight, according to the City. Somerset Mall has been closed due to roof sheeting that's blown off. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the City has activated its Disaster Co-ordinating Committee to co-ordinate its response to the impacts of the inclement weather experienced over the metropole and surrounds.

“At this point, most of the impacts have been wind-related, with roofs blown off in Khayelitsha, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Macassar, Strand and Delft. Residents of Morkel Cottages have been evacuated – they are staying with friends and family. The Somerset West Methodist Primary School has also suffered extensive wind-damage,” she said. Cape Times · Somerset West Driving Licence Testing Centre closed In the South Peninsula, at least nine properties have been destroyed by a fire in the Glencairn area, said Powell.

“Evacuations are under way in Main Road of Fish Hoek. The fire has also caused rock falls along Main Road. The Energy Department is working on restoring power lines and supply in numerous areas, including Claremont, Fish Hoek, Athlone, Durbanville, Mfuleni, Kuilsriver and Plumstead.” Meanwhile, Eskom was experiencing a major backlog of faults in areas where it supplies electricity in the City and parts of West Coast, Boland and Overberg which could lead to prolonged power interruptions and extended restoration times. “Inclement weather has contributed significantly to power supply challenges. Eskom technicians will be working tirelessly to address the backlog and restore electricity supply as soon as possible to customers,” the power utility said in a statement.