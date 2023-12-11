Load-shedding risks that can compromise home security over festive season

With load shedding predicted throughout the festive season, coupled with the negative effects on security measures like cameras and alarms, connecting them to solar could help. This is according to Rein Snoeck-Henkemans, chief executive of Alumo Energy, who has shared a few tips to maximise the benefits of solar for home owners to consider during the festive season.

These include outdoor lights for increased visibility, devices which imitate interior activity, alarm and sensor systems and connecting them all to a solar system in case the power goes out. “Whether you’re setting off on vacation or going on a day trip with friends or family this festive season, you’ll want peace of mind that your home is safe. Unfortunately, that’s made all the more difficult when your security cameras, alarm system, and indoor and outdoor lights are left inoperative due to load shedding. “There’s no telling whether and how much electricity we’ll have this December period. Criminals are well aware that many of us will be out for a few days, and that most security systems go down the moment load shedding begins.

“A solar system with panels, an inverter, and batteries, all tailored to your home’s specific security and everyday needs, resolves many of the security concerns we as homeowners may have while we’re away, especially during times of heavy load shedding,” Snoeck-Henkemans said. Exterior lights for increased outdoor visibility He says outdoor lights connected to your solar system can provide increased visibility around your property throughout the night. These will also assist some of your other security systems or guard dogs by providing increased visibility during night-time load shedding. Some criminals monitor their targets before breaking into to gauge movement. Exterior lights that are left on at all hours of the day may indicate that no one is home. Connecting these lights to a timer or a remote-control system, which is also connected to the internet, will allow you to control your lights while away, even during load shedding, ensuring that they’re on at night, and off during the day.

Devices which imitate interior activity Similar to exterior lights, interior lighting may indicate to criminals that someone is home. By connecting certain indoor light fixtures to the solar system, you can ensure that they stay on during load shedding. A worthwhile addition would be remote-controlled fixtures that connect via the internet to your smart device, which will allow you to turn specific lights in separate parts of your home on and off to make it seem as though there is human activity inside. He advised that your festive lights can also be connected to the solar system, creating the impression that your family is spending this period at home. As an added benefit, solar power will help offset the additional electricity costs that come with running multiple festive lights, saving a considerable amount on your electricity bill over the holidays.

Solar can assist in keeping security measures functional during load shedding. Alarm and sensor systems Alarm and sensor systems could provide you with additional peace of mind by alerting a security company that an intruder may be in your home, while sounding an alarm that could scare off burglars. Criminals may also see the solar panels on your home’s roof and understand that your security system will still be fully operational during load-shedding, deterring them from targeting your home in the first place. Security cameras As with the alarm and sensor system, Snoeck-Henkemans said solar could keep your interior and exterior cameras operational throughout the day, allowing you to check in on your home at any time while you’re away and, if your cameras are connected to sensors, you can receive a warning on your smart device whenever there’s suspicious movement on your premises.