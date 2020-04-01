Local artist's portraits help raise funds for the vulnerable

Cape Town – Local artist Koos Groenewald is “turning people’s boredom and vanity” into charity through his portrait drawings of those who donate to good causes helping the vulnerable to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. People who are interested in him drawing them should simply send him proof of payment of their donation to a charity selected weekly, together with their photograph, and he will draw their portraits. Groenewald said the initiative, called “coronacommissions”, was a way of connecting South Africans with organisations that work closely with those in need. “I have been drawing people in my spare time for a while but I thought that it could be put to work now that we are in lockdown - and unable to leave the house." he said. "I did some research about charity, and really wanted to help those most vulnerable and most likely overlooked during this time.

"I found the amazing coronacare.live organisation; I am starting with that charity for now, and will choose a new one every week.”

Groenewald said the response to his portrait initiative had been overwhelming, and he hoped to rope in other local artists to participate.

“I have a massive waiting list already, but am drawing in all my spare time. I have to get through as many as possible. Lots of people have also donated without requesting a drawing, which is great," he said.

“I will need to open the project to other artists - and get friends to help, including kids with nothing to do... and any artist who wants to help take on the project must let me know."

Meanwhile, fashion brand Good Good Good, and bagel bar Max Bagels have teamed up to help relief group Food Flow supply food parcels to those most in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

Every T-shirt sold enables the fashion brand to help Food Flow buy two bags of fresh produce. Food Flow (foodflow.co.za) is collaborating with local farmers to supply families whose children normally rely on school feeding schemes with fresh food.

Good Good Good founder, Daniel Sher said the brand had printed the words "And The People Stayed Home" - which had been trending online - on T-shirts. Mathew Freemantle, Max Bagels co-owner and long-time collaborator with Good Good Good, had come up with the words.

Groenewald can be contacted through Instagram at @koooooos or via email at [email protected]

Visit: www.goodgoodgood.co.za for T-shirts.

Cape Times