Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor officially launched the Artisan Development Centres of Specialisation partnership between the Department of Higher Education and Training and the Japan International Co-operation Agency at the Northlink TVET College, Wingfield Campus. Photo: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Japan, home to big manufacturing car brands like Toyota, Lexus and Honda, will share its expertise and skills with South Africa’s future engineers. The country launched one of two artisan development Centres of Specialisation focused on the fitter and turner trades.

The project – which is to provide support for the Centres of Specialisation at TVET Colleges with artisan development skills – is a partnership between the Department of Higher Education and the Japan International Co-operate Agency (Jica).

Northlink TVET College in the Western Cape and The Tshwane South TVET College in Centurion, Pretoria, were identified as the project sites.

Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor was joined yesterday by the Japanese ambassador-designate to South Africa, Norio Maruyama, as well as representatives of Jica and Northlink College for the launch at their Wingfield campus.

“South Africa’s National Development Plan set the target of producing 30 000 artisans per year by 2030. We are battling to reach this target and I hope with the generous help of Japan, we will come a little closer to reaching it.

"Although the programmes offered at our colleges are still formally set as a required component of an apprenticeship, their content is seriously out of date,” said Pandor.

She said Japan had a sophisticated and highly developed manufacturing industry. The project will see Jica create a teaching model aligned with the dual system Apprenticeship of the 21st Century (A21) model, as well as train TVETCollege lecturers and equip students with the job requirements.

Links between the TVET Colleges and companies will also be formed by creating an employment support room, involving the industrial sector.

Jica chief representative Tomohiro Seki said: “My hope is that the graduates will find permanent employment through this programme.”

Maruyama said when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited their country in 2015, he spoke about the need to develop the skills of young people who could not attend university.

“This is just the beginning. Japan became famous because of our automobile manufacturing Fitting and turning is necessary to make an automobile, so we have the know-how and we want to share this.”

Edward Masiea, a mechanical engineering student at Northlink, said: “I am very excited about this opportunity because it will give me the breakthrough I’ve been looking for.”

Cape Times