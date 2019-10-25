Cape Town – A combination of flooding due to heavy rain on Friday morning, leading to poor visibility, several vehicle accidents and traffic lights that are out of order worsened the peak-hour traffic.
Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman urged motorists to "take caution in this weather".
Rainy conditions are expected from Friday until Tuesday – with a break from the rain from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning – due to a few cold fronts setting in over the Western Cape.
The most intense cold front made landfall early on Friday, with a short spell of intense rain expected.
A truck that jack-knifed on the N1 outbound before Sable Road obstructed three lanes.