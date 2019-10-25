LOOK: Cape Town motorists urged to proceed with caution on flooded roads









Photo: Twitter / @trafficSA Cape Town – A combination of flooding due to heavy rain on Friday morning, leading to poor visibility, several vehicle accidents and traffic lights that are out of order worsened the peak-hour traffic. Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman urged motorists to "take caution in this weather". Rainy conditions are expected from Friday until Tuesday – with a break from the rain from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning – due to a few cold fronts setting in over the Western Cape. The most intense cold front made landfall early on Friday, with a short spell of intense rain expected. A truck that jack-knifed on the N1 outbound before Sable Road obstructed three lanes.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said: "Due to last night’s heavy downpour, the following weather-related matters have been reported: a roof has been damaged by strong winds in Kirstenbosch; and roadways are flooded across the city in areas such as Grassy Park, Parow and Constantia.

Good morning Cape Town! Heavy rain and a cold day ahead is predicted, starting at 13 degrees. Dress warm, drive safe and remember to keep saving water! 🌧️☔️🚗🧣 #ThinkWaterCT #BuckleUp #FridayFeeling



Follow @CityofCTAlerts for City updates. pic.twitter.com/o5CJqnuoXr — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) October 25, 2019

"At this stage, no storm-related electricity disruptions or uprooted trees have been reported to the Disaster Operations Centre.

"No flooding has yet been reported in informal settlements, however, Disaster Management Officials will continue to monitor high-risk areas."

There were two more accidents: on the N2 outbound before the R300, which obstructed the right lane and left shoulder, with motorists being advised to proceed with caution; and at the intersection of Mamre and Niel Hare roads in Atlantis, which obstructed the intersection.

In Wynberg, Rosmead Road is flooded, as are many of the roads leading off it through to William Herbert.

The traffic lights on the corner of Rhodes Avenue and Main Road are out as well as those on the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Turfhall Road in Lansdowne. The traffic department is attending to the problems.

Residents are asked to direct non-emergency service requests to the City’s Call Centre on 0860 103 089, and to direct emergency calls to the Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialing 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.



