LOOK: Evicted refugees vow to return to Cape Town CBD

Cape Town – In what resembled being shunted from pillar to post yesterday, refugees, who were forced from the vicinity of the Central Methodist Mission Church and Greenmarket Square by the City, sought refuge at the St Mary’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in Roeland Street. Law enforcement and metro police gathered early in Burg and Longmarket streets and tore down the refugees’ make-shift shelters, loading the materials with other refugee possessions onto trucks. The operation followed a February 17 court order, allowing for a seven-day verification process by Home Affairs of all refugees who had been occupying that space since October. That verification process ended on Friday paving the way for the City’s by-law enforcement operation. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) “This action which the City is taking against the refugees today is very painful,” said refugee spokesperson Patrick Ngandu. “The City is supposed to give us accommodation after the verification process, but now they come chasing us around like dogs. What is the court going to say now? We’ve still no accommodation. They must give us accommodation,” Ngandu said. Picture: David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA) Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the refugees were informed of the provisions of the court order and had known for more than 10 days that the enforcement operation was coming. Smith said the City, the SAPS and Central City Improvement District officials moved into Greenmarket Square to bring an end to what had been an untenable situation. “We deployed a large number of law enforcement officers to prevent an outbreak of violence.

“The City of Cape Town is not insensitive to the plight of the refugees, but we can simply not allow the situation to carry on unchecked as it has had a major impact on surrounding businesses, including the traders on Greenmarket Square.”

Smith said the City was not in a position to provide emergency shelter to the group, “given the great need that exists among South Africans, not to mention the precedent that it would set”.

“The court order says refugees may not settle elsewhere in CBD, so persons will be in contempt of court,” said Smith.

Dave Masamba from the Democratic Republic of Congo said after the eviction they would come back and rebuild because they had nowhere else to go.

“We are safe here by the church. We are fighting for our rights, the South African government must find accommodation for us where we will stay until they finish with everything then we can move out of this country.

"I came to South Africa to find peace but there is no peace here,” he said.

