LOOK: Four killed, 5 wounded in Cape taxi violence in just 3 hours

Cape Town - Police had their hands full in Cape Town on Wednesday, responding to four taxi-related shootings that saw nine people shot, four of them fatally. The SAPS has since deployed additional uniformed members on taxi routes to maintain law and order and provide safety to commuters. None of the shooters has been arrested.

A 41-year-old taxi driver came under fire on the corners of De la Rey Road and Uitsig Avenue in Ravensmead when occupants from another taxi fired several gunshots at the taxi. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment Two men, aged 33 and 24, and who were in a taxi with other commuters, were shot dead and two others wounded at the intersection of New Eisleben and Sheffield Roads in Philippi East at 6.30am. They, too, had come under fire from the occupants of another taxi.

Video: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Another driver, sitting in a stationary vehicle in Potsdam Road, Du Noon, was shot dead. The 35-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Describing the fourth incident, police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said: “At about 8.15am, commuters were standing in Duinefontein Road in Samora Machel. Unknown occupants in a vehicle fired numerous gunshots at the commuters and fled the scene in an undisclosed direction. “One 40-year-old male was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel, whilst two males, aged 45 and 39 years old, sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Samora Machel police are investigating a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder.” Any person with information about the shootings can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.