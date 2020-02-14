LOOK: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to parade through Cape Town on 'Wave of Love'









Cape Town – Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Cape Town today to greet reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, who will be on a specially designed float. And her pageant triumph is not the only thing there is to celebrate. The 26-year-old has also been voted the 2019 Most Influential Young South African in the 4th annual ranking poll of influential young South Africans, organised by African public relations and rating firm Avance Media. Tunzi’s visit to the Mother City today follows her street parade in Joburg yesterday, where she rode in an open-topped bus through the streets of Jozi as part of her triumphant homecoming tour. She was joined by reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier.

As Tunzi walked on to the bus in Sandton yesterday morning, a young boy called her over: “Hi Zozi, I am a huge fan. Can I have a selfie?” he screamed.

The City of Cape Town Council said it partnered with the Miss Universe and Miss South Africa organisers to welcome Tunzi in a fitting display of colour and dance, courtesy of the Cape Town Carnival. She takes off from the City Hall at 10.40am.

About the float arranged for her today, Tunzi said: “It is the most wonderful form of transport ever.

“And I should know - I’ve ridden on those New York horse-drawn carriages that take you around Central Park.”

The float is modelled on Tunzi’s national outfit - The Wave of Love - which she wore at the Miss Universe Pageant.

The ranking of 100 young extraordinary young South Africans, which also features 54 females, makes Tunzi the second female to be bestowed the title after Caster Semenya took the position in 2018.

Other winners include Trevor Noah in 2016 and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in 2017.

