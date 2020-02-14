And her pageant triumph is not the only thing there is to celebrate.
The 26-year-old has also been voted the 2019 Most Influential Young South African in the 4th annual ranking poll of influential young South Africans, organised by African public relations and rating firm Avance Media.
Tunzi’s visit to the Mother City today follows her street parade in Joburg yesterday, where she rode in an open-topped bus through the streets of Jozi as part of her triumphant homecoming tour.
She was joined by reigning Miss South Africa Sasha-Lee Olivier.