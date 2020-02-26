The 8-year-old was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester, a location pointed out by her alleged killer, Moehydien Pangaker.
Pangaker, 54, of Connaught Estate in Elsies River, has a long list of previous offences, including the murder of a minor, but was paroled every time.
Large crowds anxiously awaited the president in front of the family’s home and said they were angry.
Ramaphosa, joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola; Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu; and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, entered the home of parents Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk where they spent about 30 minutes privately speaking to the family as onlookers waited outside, held back by safety tape and members of the anti-gang unit.