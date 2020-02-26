LOOK: Screams of 'sorry does not solve the problem' as Ramaphosa visits Tazne's parents









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cape Town – Elsies River residents were cautiously optimistic that change would come following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the home of slain Tazne van Wyk’s family yesterday. The 8-year-old was found in a stormwater pipe in Worcester, a location pointed out by her alleged killer, Moehydien Pangaker. Pangaker, 54, of Connaught Estate in Elsies River, has a long list of previous offences, including the murder of a minor, but was paroled every time. Large crowds anxiously awaited the president in front of the family’s home and said they were angry. Ramaphosa, joined by the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola; Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu; and Minister in the Presidency for Women, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, entered the home of parents Terence Manuel and Carmen van Wyk where they spent about 30 minutes privately speaking to the family as onlookers waited outside, held back by safety tape and members of the anti-gang unit.

Mother-of-four Alexis Clarke, 35, said: “They need to bring in the death penalty and hang these perpetrators.

“This is not the first time it’s happening and we’re worried about our children.

“The community blames the president because we aren’t being heard. How could he let a prisoner like that come out?

"He came out as sick as he was when he went in for the very same reason. We’re very angry and there are rumours that more prisoners are going to be released on parole.”

Father-of-three Selwyn Rheede, 44, said: “Our children are not safe here, this has been a big eye-opener.”

Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the family.

“Our hearts are sad indeed about the untimely death of this little girl at the hands of somebody that should never have been released on parole. It was a big mistake.

“After he was released he committed murder. There is something wrong with our parole system.

“This case came out of the parole board; they should have realised that he was not a candidate for parole. As a government, we are very sorry,” he said.

As Ramaphosa apologised, the community screamed “it’s too late, sorry does not solve the problem”. They chanted: “death penalty, death penalty, death penalty”.

Cape Times