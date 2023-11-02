A Cape Town resident who is R21 million richer plans to make significant changes not only in his life but in the lives of others through giving. The man scooped a sum of R21,356,279.20 in the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the October 28 draw.

The man told the National Lottery Ithuba that although he has won small amounts in the past, his unyielding belief and perseverance have finally paid off extraordinarily. “This win is a testament to the power of hope of the National Lottery. The lucky winner has expressed a desire to use this windfall to make significant changes not only in his life but in the lives of others. He plans to invest a portion of his winnings in property and embark on an entrepreneurial journey by starting his own business in the field of emergency healthcare services.” He also intends to give back by making generous donations to various charities.

“This act of kindness reflects the spirit of ubuntu and the positive impact the National Lottery continues to have on winners and communities alike,” Ithuba said. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win was a beacon of inspiration for lottery players across South Africa, proving that patience and persistence can indeed lead to incredible outcomes. “We at Ithuba are overjoyed for the latest Lotto Plus 1 winner. His story is one of resilience and hope. It’s a powerful reminder that dreams do come true. As the National Lottery, we are not just in the business of creating multi-millionaires but also in the business of changing lives. We are proud to have played a role in this life-changing moment and are excited to see the winner’s plans unfold, positively impacting his life and those around him,” said Mabuza.