Loyiso Nkohla murder accused ‘linked’ to security boss

A man charged with the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla was allegedly linked to the incident through another suspect, who apparently hired him and others to kill the former ANC leader, the Athlone Magistrate’s Court heard on Monday. Speaking to the media, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Zukisa Tshabile was also facing 17 other charges of attempted murder and that his case was postponed to November 6.

“The court was told that the accused is linked to another suspect who is a security company owner who hired the accused and others. There is a link, evidence linking them through cellphone as well as banking records,” he said. Several people, including family, friends and supporters of Nkohla, gathered outside court singing and calling for justice to be served. Nkohla’s widow, Nyameka Nkohla, called on the justice system not to fail her husband.

“For me there is a sense of relief, a sense of anger, there’s a sense of peace, and as much as that doesn’t sound right, I can see a glimpse of hope. I just hope that he gets the justice that he deserves because there are people that still need him. “I just want justice and the law to take its course because Loyiso never bothered anyone, he never had problems with anyone. We all know that he was an activist who fought for justice and the people’s rights. I trust that the justice system will return the same courtesy and ensure that he gets the justice he deserves,” she said. The former Se’skhona People’s Movement leader was shot and killed at a satellite police station near the Philippi railway Station in April. Three other people were wounded at the scene during the incident.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Nkohla’s friend Mbulelo Dwane said they were shocked by the revelations in court. “We were excited about the breakthrough, and anxious to see who is this man who is behind all this misery. “What shocked us is the mastermind behind Loyiso’s death, someone that we know, we live with everyday. When the boy went up into the dock, it was a sombre moment for us.