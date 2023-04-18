Loyiso Nkohla’s murder highlights South Africa is a ‘gangster state’, says the Black People’s National Crisis Committee

Cape Town – The Black People’s National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) has joined many South Africans who continued on Tuesday to express shock in what was denounced as the “cowardly assassination” of social activist Loyiso Nkohla. Messages of condolences have poured in for Nkohla’s family and friends after he was killed in a hail of bullets on Monday in broad daylight.

Nkohla, 40, was about to conduct a meeting concerning the relocation of shack dwellers who built their structures on the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) central railway line, when gunmen stormed the former Browns Farm police station. His body was in a prone position covered by a brown blanket and surrounded by nearly 20 police cones. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, said two females and a man, who is believed to be former ward 80 ANC councillor, Thembinkosi Pupa, were wounded.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.” BPNCC spokesperson, Songezo Mazizi, dubbed Nkohla a “fearless leader” who advocated for the rights of the poor people living in informal settlements. “His unwavering commitment to the upliftment of the underprivileged made him a beacon of hope for many.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of his death. This tragic event serves to highlight the growing culture of political assassinations in South Africa. “The ruthless and senseless killing of individuals who are dedicated to serving their communities is an affront to our democracy and a blatant disregard for human life. “The assassination of Nkohla is perhaps the final confirmation that we have now crept into a gangster state where those who dislike community activists will go to any lengths to silence them,” said Mazizi.