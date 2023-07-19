Madiba still has that magic

Inspired by global icon Nelson Mandela’s words “it’s in your hands”, millions of people around the world dedicated 67 minutes of their time preparing warm bowls of soup, volunteering at animal shelters and planting trees among other activities in honour of Madiba’s legacy. In November 2009, the UN General Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution in recognition of the former South African president’s contribution to the culture of peace and freedom.

The General Assembly declared July 18, Mandela’s birthday, Nelson Mandela International Day. The day marks Mandela’s life and is used as a global call to action for people to recognise their individual power to make an imprint and change the world. The theme of International Nelson Mandela Day for the year 2023 was: “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food and Solidarity”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday unveiled Madiba’s statue at the Qunu Heritage Centre. “This statue should serve as a reminder to those of us elected to serve the South African people that we must redouble our efforts to build a better South Africa that leaves no one behind. To quote Madiba’s own words, ‘as long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality still exist in our world, none of us can truly rest’.

“Madiba built bridges of peace, and mobilised people of the world to fight against social injustice and oppression. Let us strive to emulate his example, today and every day.” Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, spent Mandela Day involved in activities at Umyezo 2 Primary School in Grabouw.

These included handing over essential items such as school shoes, sanitary towels, and school desks, to support indigent learners. She also led a tree-planting activity, aligning with the president's 10 Million Trees campaign, which promotes the planting and maintenance of indigenous trees throughout South Africa, especially in disadvantaged communities facing water scarcity and barren landscapes. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille meanwhile joined by the Northern Cape MEC for Economic Development and Tourism, Abraham Vosloo handed over a donation of 100 bulk packs of non-perishable foods and blankets to bring some relief to this community in need.

“As Tata Madiba said ‘Freedom is meaningless if people cannot put food in their stomachs.’ We hope that the donation will bring comfort to the community and we will continue to work with them to develop tourism projects in the area to enable sustainable economic growth for the community of Riemvasmaak. The provincial department of tourism is working with the community to develop various tourism projects. One of the projects is a community owned tourism facility,” she said. Retailer Pick n Pay prepared over 6 000kg of produce into 2 000 soup packs, including soup mix, split peas and fresh vegetables. The soup packs were delivered to various charities during the day.

SA Harvest – a campaign that rescues food that would otherwise have gone to waste and distributes it to a network of beneficiary organisations – honoured 20 women described as everyday heroes from Kuils River to Lavender Hill, from the inner city to Philippi Village. The women rise before dawn to cook and serve their communities. President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled Madiba’s statue at the Qunu Heritage Centre. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

In a bid to set a world record by paying to make items to nourish, nurture and grow children in need, non-profit organisation Ladles of Love hosted the Ubuntu World Record event on Tuesday. Members of the public also joined FoodForward SA at its Western Cape Warehouse for 67 minutes to pack food parcels destined for non-profit organisations. Working with Meals on Wheels, trade union federation Cosatu Young Workers Structure, Gender Structure and Affiliates Leadership along with shop stewards were involved in cleaning, cooking, and delivering meals for the needy.