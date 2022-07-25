‘Maintenance worker’ held over rape of CPUT student at city residence

Cape Town - Some CPUT students at the Cape Suites residence in the city centre say they are living in fear following the alleged rape of a female student by a worker at the facility. The accused, understood to be a newly-appointed maintenance worker at the residence, was arrested after the incident on July 16 and is awaiting trial at Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison, according to reports.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the management of Cape Suites immediately investigated the incident after it was reported and alerted the police, who arrested the perpetrator. She said the alleged perpetrator is a staff member of Cape Suites and not CPUT. “The accused remains in custody, and the university has initiated disciplinary proceedings. The victim has been fully supported by the university and has been offered the requisite counselling and other support which may be required. We will continue to work with SAPS on this matter until its conclusion,” she said.

Kansley added the university has also further strengthened security on site by adding security patrols and paying closer attention to access control. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit. “According to reports, the complainant was in her room on Saturday, July 16, at around 6.15pm. An unknown man entered the room pretending to be a general worker. The suspect then demanded intercourse with the woman after he tied her hands and feet. The suspect fled the scene when someone knocked at the door. A 35- year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of rape,” he said.

Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania (Pasma) chairperson Afrika Phama said they were alerted to the incident the following morning. “By that time we arrived she was not there and was in hospital. But we managed to speak to the students. The students said they were now concerned about their safety at the residence. We are currently trying to engage the management with regards to that. “The management of CPUT is very arrogant and they can sometimes be negligent towards issues affecting students. The university has also withheld the name of the perpetrator. Once we have the name, we are going to ensure that when the perpetrator appears we will be there in support of the victim,” he said. Another student activist said they were being “left in the dark” on details regarding the incident.

“No information about the case was shared (with) students, they are (oblivious) of what’s happening. The only time they seem to be taking action or showing seriousness about the matter was when the EFF Student Command decided to visit the residence and threatened to close it down. “Staff have unlimited access to rooms of students and, mind you, it’s only first-year female students that live there. The students are scared to even continue staying there, some want to leave. There are many incidents like these from staff members, where students were sexually harassed and the management of the hotel turned a blind eye when such was reported,” he said. Kansley refuted the claims.

“CPUT has a very aggressive stance on any gender-based violence instances. We would never turn a blind eye. Accusations that we have done so should be supported by proof of the reporting,” she said. Another first-year female student who alleged she was raped during a social event on campus in May said she was trying to cope. The incident was under police investigation.