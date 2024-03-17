Maitland Flying Squad foils hijacking attempt in Khayelitsha

With the help of the owner of a Toyota Hilux light delivery vehicle, the Maitland Flying Squad stopped a criminal in his tracks when they arrested him for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and a signal-jamming device at the weekend. Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “The vehicle was traced by the owner who requested the assistance of the police. The vehicle was brought to a halt in Spine Road, Khayelitsha. Once charged, the suspect will make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s court.”

In a separate incident, Anti-Gang Unit police officers deployed in the Lentegeur area to combat gang violence conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Kneupelhout Street, Lentegeur, when they found a firearm with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. “On arrival at the premises, they ensued with a search which resulted in the confiscation of a 9mm pistol with 51 rounds of ammunition. They detained a 23-year-old man for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.” Two suspects aged 21 and 28 were also arrested in the area on attempted murder charges, during tracing operations.

The suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court on Monday. On Friday at about 11.30pm, Operation Shanela officers, deployed in Harare, confiscated a .38 revolver with ammunition found hidden underneath a pillow in the bedroom at an address in Town 2, Khayelitsha. “An adult male was arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. The suspect will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged,” Twigg added.