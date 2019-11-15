Man, 75, arrested for cultivating dagga in Montague Gardens









Equipment to cultivate dagga and 234 dagga plants were confiscated during the raid at a Montague Gardens dagga lab. Photo: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – A 75-year-old man was arrested for cultivating dagga in Montague Gardens last night, with equipment and 234 dagga plants being confiscated. "Our endeavours to root out the illegal drug trade in this province led to the arrest of a 75-year-old man in Montague Gardens last night," Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said on Friday. "Members attached to the Milnerton Crime Prevention Unit reacted on information and conducted a search operation at a premises situated in Signal Road. "Equipment to cultivate dagga and 234 dagga plants were confiscated during our raid. The suspect is detained until his court appearance in Cape Town on Monday." In October, a 47-year-old man was arrested after the Hawks uncovered an illicit dagga and magic mushrooms manufacturing facility at Three Fountains Estate, near Atlantis.

A search-and-seizure operation uncovered a hydroponic dagga lab and the production of the magic mushroom drug, with a combined value of R1 million.

In July, the Western Cape Hawks busted a large dagga laboratory in the upmarket suburb of Constantia.

"These guys are quite sophisticated. They read up on these things and know how to grow it indoors," Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said at the time.

During the search, the Hawks team found cannabis oils, dagga plant materials and seeds, as well as cannabis extracting equipment and chemicals.

Computers and the lab equipment, as well as a total of R180 000 in cash – suspected to be the proceeds of crime – were also seized.

