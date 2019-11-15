Cape Town – A 75-year-old man was arrested for cultivating dagga in Montague Gardens last night, with equipment and 234 dagga plants being confiscated.
"Our endeavours to root out the illegal drug trade in this province led to the arrest of a 75-year-old man in Montague Gardens last night," Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said on Friday.
"Members attached to the Milnerton Crime Prevention Unit reacted on information and conducted a search operation at a premises situated in Signal Road.
"Equipment to cultivate dagga and 234 dagga plants were confiscated during our raid. The suspect is detained until his court appearance in Cape Town on Monday."
In October, a 47-year-old man was arrested after the Hawks uncovered an illicit dagga and magic mushrooms manufacturing facility at Three Fountains Estate, near Atlantis.