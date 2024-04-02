Man arrested for shooting wife during church service over Easter Weekend in Limpopo

A man who allegedly shot and killed his wife during a church service sermon over the Easter weekend, has been arrested.

The 54-year-old Limpopo man, who was initially on the run, was arrested after he handed himself to the police on Monday afternoon. He is alleged to have shot and killed his wife, 45, during a church service in Makonde Shadani village on Saturday evening, March 30. “It is reported that the suspect entered the premises at about 6pm, while the congregation was engaged in worship and callously fired multiple shots at the victim, resulting in her death,” police spokesperson, colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The suspect fled the scene in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla following the abhorrent act. “While the motive behind this appalling incident remains unclear, domestic violence can not be ruled out.” According to Ledwaba, the suspect’s licensed firearm, believed to have been used to commit the crime, was confiscated during the arrest.

Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended police for the swift arrest. The suspect is due to make his first court appearance in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court, in Limpopo, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old Kariega father also handed himself over at SAPS Kamesh after his son died due to a stab wound on Sunday, March 31.

It is alleged that at about 11.52am, police attended to a complaint of a murder at the provincial hospital. “On arrival, police were informed that at approximately 7am, on Sunday, March 31, the 18-year-old boy was admitted to hospital with a stab wound to the back. “It is alleged that the teen's father handed himself over at SAPS Kamesh, whereafter he was arrested on a charge of murder.